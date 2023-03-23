Joey Saputo Sells 10,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$159.85 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.44.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

