John Ernest Sicard Sells 6,705 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$181.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 181.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$184.49.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.