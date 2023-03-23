John P. Mullen Sells 11,576 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

