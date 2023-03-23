John P. Mullen Sells 11,576 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
See Also
