Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

