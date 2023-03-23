Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Sells 220,264 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.