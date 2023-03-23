JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $24.40

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.49.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,837,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 327.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

