Justin B. Klee Sells 100,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

