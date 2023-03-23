Keel Point LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,964,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.62.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

