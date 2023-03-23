Keel Point LLC Buys 2,193 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 46,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,546,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,281,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

