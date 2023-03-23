Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,910,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,689,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 568,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 452,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at about $7,743,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762.

