Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,937,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

