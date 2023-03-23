Keel Point LLC Has $684,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $604.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

