Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $636,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

