Keel Point LLC Makes New $771,000 Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

