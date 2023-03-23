Keel Point LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Tesla by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 230,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

