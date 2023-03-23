Keel Point LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DVY opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

