Keel Point LLC Sells 526 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

