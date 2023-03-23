Keel Point LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.47 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

