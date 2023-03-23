Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.
Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
