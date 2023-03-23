Kevin Strain Sells 47,958 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$62.02 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of C$36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.88.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.15.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.