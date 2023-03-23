KeyCorp Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $119.50 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

