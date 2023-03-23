Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.