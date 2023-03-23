Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price.
KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.