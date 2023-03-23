Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €31.64 ($34.02) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.50.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.