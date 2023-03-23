Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3617 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 0.2 %

KHOLY stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

