Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3617 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 0.2 %
KHOLY stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koç Holding A.S. (KHOLY)
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.