K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($30.11) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:SDF opened at €19.17 ($20.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.49 and its 200-day moving average is €20.95. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

