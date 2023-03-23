Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $330.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

