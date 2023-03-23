Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,188 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.