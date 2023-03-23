Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,188 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
