Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

