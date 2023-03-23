Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,210,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after purchasing an additional 659,726 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

