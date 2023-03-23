Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

