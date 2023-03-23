Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHB opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

