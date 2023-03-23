Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

