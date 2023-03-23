Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $171.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.