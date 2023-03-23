Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

