Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 416 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

