Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average is $274.36. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

