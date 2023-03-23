Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 151,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $351.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.99. The company has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

