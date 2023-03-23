Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.
Lennar Trading Down 0.9 %
LEN opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
