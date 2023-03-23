Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

LEN opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

