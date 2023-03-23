Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $339.15 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.77.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

