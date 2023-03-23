Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.