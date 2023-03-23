Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $205.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $227.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

