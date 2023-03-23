Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) versus DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) Financial Survey

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and DNAPrint Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 1.87 $9.28 million $0.29 21.10 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.0% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luna Innovations and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 8.47% 4.16% 2.58% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luna Innovations and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.97%.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure. Its distributed fiber optic sensing products help designers and manufacturers more efficiently develop new and innovative products by measuring stress, strain, and temperature at a high resolution for new designs or manufacturing processes. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

