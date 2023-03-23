LVZ Inc. Invests $219,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.17 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

