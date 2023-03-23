LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

