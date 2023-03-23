LVZ Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

