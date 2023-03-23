Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.78.
Shares of MARA opened at $7.78 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
