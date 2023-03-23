Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

