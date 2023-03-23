Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 12,119 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of H opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

