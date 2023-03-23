Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 12,119 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of H opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
