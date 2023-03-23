Martin Robert Ferron Sells 40,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.07. The company has a market cap of C$579.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.53.
North American Construction Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Further Reading
