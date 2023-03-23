Martin Robert Ferron Sells 40,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.07. The company has a market cap of C$579.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.53.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About North American Construction Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.