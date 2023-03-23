MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$23.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.91 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity

About MEG Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

